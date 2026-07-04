3,893 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 60,987 shares of company stock worth $21,899,980 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $360.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $407.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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