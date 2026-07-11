3,967 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Article link

Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Article link

Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Article link

Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Article link

Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Article link

Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver.

Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver. Negative Sentiment: One report noted insider selling, with Amit Agarwal disposing of 20,000 shares, which can add some caution around near-term sentiment. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,400.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,459,533 shares of company stock valued at $322,938,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $257.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.75, a P/E/G ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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