3,980 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Acquired by Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. CSW Industrials makes up approximately 1.0% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW stock traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.52. 10,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $338.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,230,344.38. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,173 shares of company stock valued at $905,981 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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