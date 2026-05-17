39,851 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,851 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $177.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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