Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

39,851 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Fiserv logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC initiated a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter, buying 39,851 shares valued at about $2.68 million. The position represents roughly 1.9% of Stoneridge’s portfolio and is its 14th-largest holding.
  • Fiserv’s stock has drawn mixed analyst sentiment: several firms recently trimmed price targets, and the consensus rating remains Hold with an average target price of $82.97. Overall, nine analysts rate it Buy, 26 Hold, and two Sell.
  • The company most recently beat EPS estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, though revenue came in slightly below expectations and was down 2% year over year. Fiserv is also trading near its 52-week low, reflecting ongoing investor caution despite its AI and investor-day growth initiatives.
  • Interested in Fiserv? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,851 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $177.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS, an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62, respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fiserv Right Now?

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines