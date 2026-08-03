3,989 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,613 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,595 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $450.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $544.84 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $568.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.97. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $799.87. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total transaction of $1,376,694.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at $47,366,060.96. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.63, for a total transaction of $427,941.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,663,290.57. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,093 shares of company stock worth $2,751,337. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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