3G Capital Partners LP Acquires 30,000 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

3G Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 14.9% of 3G Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3G Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carvana worth $63,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $3,956,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 985,445 shares in the company, valued at $61,166,571.15. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $3,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 464,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,793,430.64. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 415,812 shares of company stock worth $29,056,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore boosted their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Carvana from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Down 10.3%

Shares of CVNA opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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