3M Company $MMM Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 653.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,879 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 2,055,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.45% of 3M worth $344,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,606 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,301 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 3M to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $160.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.69. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $177.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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