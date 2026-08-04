3M Company $MMM Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in 3M were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 3M by 653.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,369,879 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $344,178,000 after buying an additional 2,055,419 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,009,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 271,777 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,676 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 136,141 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised 3M from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 115.87% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.800-8.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. 3M's dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

About 3M

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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