40,000 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000. Vistra comprises 1.5% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.31.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here