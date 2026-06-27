4,023 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Astera Labs makes up about 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total transaction of $1,277,046.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,161,942 shares of company stock valued at $460,115,294 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $391.74 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $440.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.69, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.09.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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