40,643 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,643 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $20,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,167,559,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,176,828,000 after acquiring an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,820,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,318,325,000 after acquiring an additional 797,866 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,171,959,000 after acquiring an additional 695,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $515.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.86. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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