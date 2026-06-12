4,073 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $995.87 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $665.31 and its 200-day moving average is $459.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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