40,958 Shares in Life360, Inc. $LIF Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Life360 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life360 by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Life360 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Life360 Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $54.05 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,369,846.17. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $755,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 406,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,152,735.93. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LIF. Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Life360 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Further Reading

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