410,618 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 410,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $23.16 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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