4,159 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,159 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Qualcomm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 126,160 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Qualcomm by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,809 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Lawood & Co. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Qualcomm by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,014,250 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $173,487,000 after buying an additional 376,710 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.85. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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