42,410 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,410 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,530 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 15,716 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 507.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Street Insider article

Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with Cognizant and Wipro to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Cognizant partnership article Wipro partnership article

ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with and to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat/Zacks article

Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Zacks article

Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: A report about a ServiceNow security breach exposing enterprise customer data could raise concerns about trust, compliance, and customer retention. CPO Magazine article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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