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4,254 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Union Savings Bank disclosed a new stake in McDonald’s, buying 4,254 shares valued at about $1.3 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains strong, with several other funds also increasing positions; overall, 70.29% of McDonald’s stock is held by institutions.
  • McDonald’s recently posted solid results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share for a 2.7% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.80.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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