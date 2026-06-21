4,254 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.80.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

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About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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