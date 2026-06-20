4,265 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Purchased by Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 27,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 345,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 344,505 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $328,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $401.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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