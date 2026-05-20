4,270 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,270 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 308.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,301,568 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $110,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $594,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,298,652.15. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $120 from $73 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s earnings report, signaling continued confidence in demand trends and growth prospects.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $120 from $73 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s earnings report, signaling continued confidence in demand trends and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted strong momentum after Rocket Lab’s record quarterly revenue and raised analyst enthusiasm, with commentary pointing to a “major catalyst ahead” tied to the company’s launch and satellite business.

Multiple articles highlighted strong momentum after Rocket Lab’s record quarterly revenue and raised analyst enthusiasm, with commentary pointing to a “major catalyst ahead” tied to the company’s launch and satellite business. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab also benefited from broader excitement around the space sector following SpaceX IPO speculation and upcoming Starship-related headlines, which helped lift RKLB earlier in the session.

Rocket Lab also benefited from broader excitement around the space sector following SpaceX IPO speculation and upcoming Starship-related headlines, which helped lift RKLB earlier in the session. Neutral Sentiment: Some trading-focused coverage said a technical signal helped push Rocket Lab shares higher intraday, but the move appeared driven more by momentum trading than a company-specific fundamental update.

Some trading-focused coverage said a technical signal helped push Rocket Lab shares higher intraday, but the move appeared driven more by momentum trading than a company-specific fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The stock later came under pressure as rising Treasury yields and inflation worries weighed on growth stocks, triggering a rotation out of space and aerospace names.

The stock later came under pressure as rising Treasury yields and inflation worries weighed on growth stocks, triggering a rotation out of space and aerospace names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that enthusiasm around the expected SpaceX IPO may be cooling the recent space-stock rally, while at least one analyst remains on the sidelines, suggesting some investors view RKLB’s valuation as stretched after its rapid run-up.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of -397.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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