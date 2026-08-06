4,325 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,325 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HubSpot by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $251.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $525.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.24. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $911.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.230-13.310 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

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More HubSpot News

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. HubSpot reported adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share, above the $3.02 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $911.7 million versus expectations of $898.3 million. Revenue increased approximately 20% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.19 in the prior-year quarter. HubSpot Reports Q2 2026 Results

HubSpot reported adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share, above the $3.02 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $911.7 million versus expectations of $898.3 million. Revenue increased approximately 20% year over year, and EPS rose from $2.19 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year profit guidance was raised relative to analyst expectations. HubSpot forecast fiscal 2026 EPS of $13.23-$13.31, well above the consensus estimate of $11.37. Full-year revenue guidance of approximately $3.7 billion was broadly in line with expectations. HubSpot Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

HubSpot forecast fiscal 2026 EPS of $13.23-$13.31, well above the consensus estimate of $11.37. Full-year revenue guidance of approximately $3.7 billion was broadly in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: An insider transaction appeared administrative. HubSpot’s chief legal officer sold 728 shares to cover tax withholding obligations. The transaction was not described as a discretionary reduction in ownership and is therefore unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. HubSpot Chief Legal Officer Sells Shares for Tax Withholding

HubSpot’s chief legal officer sold 728 shares to cover tax withholding obligations. The transaction was not described as a discretionary reduction in ownership and is therefore unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue guidance disappointed. HubSpot projected third-quarter revenue of $924.0 million-$925.0 million, below the $941.2 million analyst consensus. Although projected EPS of $3.25-$3.27 exceeded estimates, investors appear more concerned about the pace of sales growth and the possibility of slowing demand. HubSpot Tumbles After Guidance Falls Short of Expectations

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $1,879,265.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,792,650. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 25,500 shares valued at $5,316,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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