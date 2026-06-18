432,500 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Acquired by Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd.

Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 432,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $80,060,000. Simon Property Group comprises about 8.0% of Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $209.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $208.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

See Also

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