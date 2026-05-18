43,430 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,430 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 49,676 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Lawood & Co. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,822.10. This trade represents a 98.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. MarketScreener

Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. MarketBeat report

Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Yahoo Finance

Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Yahoo Finance sector update

Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Zacks

ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved board governance and auditors at the annual meeting, removing a routine governance overhang but not changing the core investment outlook. TipRanks

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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