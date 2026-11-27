Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 436,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,755,000. Wayfair makes up about 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,866,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 296,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 46.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,923,000 after purchasing an additional 328,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 242,791 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 305.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 184,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.73, for a total transaction of $859,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 181,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,299,795.54. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 117,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $13,016,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,689,371.25. This trade represents a 52.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 554,070 shares of company stock worth $59,832,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho set a $132.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. is an online retailer specializing in furniture and home goods. Its assortment includes décor, lighting, kitchenware, bedding, appliances and products for home improvement, serving customers furnishing and maintaining their homes. The company operates through its Wayfair brand and specialty brands such as AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane and Perigold. It primarily serves customers in the United States, Canada and several European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland.

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