43,754 Shares in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHYM. Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,093,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Chime Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,878,057 shares of the company's stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,179 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. Finally, Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,503,000.

Get Chime Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHYM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital raised shares of Chime Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chime Financial

Chime Financial Stock Performance

CHYM stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Chime Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.36 million during the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

About Chime Financial

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chime Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chime Financial wasn't on the list.

While Chime Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here