44,403 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Acquired by Meiji Yasuda America Inc

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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