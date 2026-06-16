444,049 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Bought by 71 West Capital Partners

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 444,049 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth.

Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company.

Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself.

Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity.

Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated.

Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been weighed by broader technical weakness, with shares trading closer to their 52-week low than their high, which may be reinforcing cautious sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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