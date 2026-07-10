44,673 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the company's stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,395 shares of the company's stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220,804 shares of the company's stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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