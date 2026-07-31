44,860 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Bought by BankChampaign National Association

BankChampaign National Association bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,860 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Pan American Silver comprises 2.4% of BankChampaign National Association's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.5%

Pan American Silver stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Pan American Silver's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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