4,543 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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