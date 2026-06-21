45,449 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Acquired by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,029 shares of the company's stock worth $2,242,969,000 after buying an additional 289,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,595,725 shares of the company's stock worth $892,650,000 after acquiring an additional 93,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $864,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285,275 shares of the company's stock worth $857,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.65 from $4.50, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.65 from $4.50, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $4.88 from $4.74 and FY2028 EPS to $4.48 from $4.09, indicating a more constructive long-term outlook for the company.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $4.88 from $4.74 and FY2028 EPS to $4.48 from $4.09, indicating a more constructive long-term outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all revised higher, which may help investor sentiment around future cash generation and earnings stability.

Quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all revised higher, which may help investor sentiment around future cash generation and earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, so the revisions are supportive but not a strong bullish endorsement.

Zacks Research maintained a rating, so the revisions are supportive but not a strong bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: The new estimates remain below the broader consensus FY2026 earnings estimate of $4.98 per share, suggesting analysts still see some caution in the outlook.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE WPM opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.Wheaton Precious Metals's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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