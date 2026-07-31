4,621 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Bought by FinArc Investments Inc.

FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,621 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

TMO stock opened at $576.77 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $503.98 and its 200 day moving average is $511.55. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.27 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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