46,703 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Article Title

AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Citi raised AMD to Buy and lifted its target to $575 , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Article Title

Citi raised AMD to and lifted its target to , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Article Title

Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Article Title

AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; this is notable but less likely to change the business outlook. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $512.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $558.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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