4,683 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,683 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 207,418 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,821,254 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $570,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandro Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $7,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.65.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $387.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $336.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.
Trending Headlines about Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Google I/O announcements reinforced the company’s AI monetization story, with new ad formats, shopping tools, and Gemini-based products that could lift search and commerce revenue. Alphabet's new AI ad formats seen boosting conversions and spending
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish or supportive views on Alphabet after I/O, including price-target increases that point to more upside if AI rollout gains traction. Analyst rating updates on Alphabet
- Positive Sentiment: Google’s broader AI push remains a tailwind for Alphabet, with articles highlighting strong cloud/AI demand and growing usage across Gemini and AI Overviews. 4 Cloud Computing Stocks Benefiting From AI-Driven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to win favorable Wall Street coverage, including multiple buy ratings and raised targets, which can help support the stock near recent highs. Alphabet's Googlebook Brings Gemini AI to PC Hardware
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s quarterly dividend increase and continued strong earnings remain supportive, but these were already known catalysts rather than a fresh surprise for traders. Alphabet stock performance and company details
- Neutral Sentiment: There was also a routine insider sale by a director, which may get attention but does not by itself change the company’s long-term outlook. SEC filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s new AI search experience has sparked debate about the future of web traffic and search behavior, but this is more of a strategic overhang than an immediate earnings issue. Google is going to ruin the internet
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo suspended freeway robotaxi rides and paused Atlanta operations while it fixes software problems in construction zones and flooded roads, raising short-term safety and execution concerns for Alphabet’s self-driving unit. Waymo suspends freeway rides, pauses Atlanta operations amid safety fixes
- Negative Sentiment: Additional reports said Waymo paused service in multiple cities after robotaxis struggled in heavy rain and construction zones, reinforcing concerns about rollout reliability. Waymo halts freeway rides after robotaxis struggle in construction zones
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and public-safety scrutiny is also building around Google’s platforms, including EU complaints over financial scams and UK child-safety criticism on YouTube. Google, Meta, TikTok face EU consumer complaints about handling of financial scams
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Profile
(Free Report
)
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.
While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.