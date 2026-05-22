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4,683 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Aurora Private Wealth Inc. opened a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter, buying 4,683 shares worth about $1.466 million. The stake makes Alphabet about 1.0% of the firm’s portfolio.
  • Alphabet’s latest quarter was strong, with earnings of $5.11 per share beating estimates and revenue of $109.9 billion topping expectations. Analysts remain largely bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.65.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share from $0.21, while the stock traded near $387.66 and remains close to its 52-week high. Recent news and analyst commentary continue to highlight Alphabet’s AI momentum as a key driver.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,683 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 207,418 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,821,254 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $570,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandro Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $7,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $387.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $336.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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