46,899 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $197.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,835 shares of company stock valued at $122,524,959.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Article Title

Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Positive Sentiment: Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Article Title

Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Article Title

One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Article Title

DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: New competition is adding pressure: Google and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture, raising concerns that well-capitalized rivals could challenge pure-play infrastructure providers like Nebius. Article Title

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here