Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

46,899 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DNB Asset Management AS disclosed a new position in Nebius Group, buying 46,899 shares worth about $3.93 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Nebius has attracted more institutional interest overall, with several other large investors adding positions and 21.9% of the stock now held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • The company reported a strong quarter, with revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million and earnings that beat expectations, even as analysts remain mixed on the stock’s valuation after a big run-up.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group.

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $197.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,835 shares of company stock valued at $122,524,959.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: New competition is adding pressure: Google and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture, raising concerns that well-capitalized rivals could challenge pure-play infrastructure providers like Nebius. Article Title

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nebius Group Right Now?

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
tc pixel
Musk's shopping list: batteries ✓ solar ✓ data ✓ power ___
Musk's shopping list: batteries ✓ solar ✓ data ✓ power ___
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines