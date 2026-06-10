474,139 Shares in Celanese Corporation $CE Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474,139 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $20,047,000. Norges Bank owned 0.43% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 41.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,450 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 265.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 144.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 42.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $63.00 price objective on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.81.

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Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.Celanese's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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