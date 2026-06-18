47,445 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Purchased by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,445 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.2% of Incline Global Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 158,263 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Amphenol by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 108,352 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 353,888 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,824,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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