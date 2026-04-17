4,755 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Purchased by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,665,000 after buying an additional 296,543 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 493,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,911,000 after buying an additional 109,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,695.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,822.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,795.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2,002.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,593.21 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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