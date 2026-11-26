Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST - Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,113 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 478,013 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Fastenal worth $54,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,283 shares of the company's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,060,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,337 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Fastenal's dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fastenal from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal is a distributor of industrial and construction supplies, including fasteners, tools, safety products, and maintenance and repair supplies. Its customers include businesses in manufacturing, construction, and other industries that rely on materials and equipment to maintain their operations. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Winona, Minnesota, the company has grown from a fastener-focused business into a broad industrial supply provider. Fastenal serves customers primarily in North America and also operates internationally.

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