4,789 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Bought by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,315,464.20. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.19 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $471.96.

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About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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