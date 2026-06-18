47,965 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Auxier Asset Management LLC

Auxier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,965 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $177.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Article Title

Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Positive Sentiment: The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Article Title Article Title

UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Negative Sentiment: The sharp selloff after CEO Mike Lyons’ exit has kept pressure on the stock, with investors worried about leadership stability and the potential for a longer transition period. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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