4,871 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Millennium Capital Advisors LLC

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,871 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 38,692 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,036 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $85,693,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,770 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,153 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $297.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.88 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility.

Telsey Advisory reiterated a rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings.

Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on May 19 , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop.

Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate.

Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to $365 from $390 and kept a Market Perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to from and kept a rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors.

A new reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent pre-earnings pullback and broader worries about housing turnover have also weighed on sentiment, helping explain why Home Depot stock has been moving lower.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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