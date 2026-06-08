488,247 Shares in GitLab Inc. $GTLB Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 488,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,324,000. GitLab accounts for about 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.29% of GitLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GitLab by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,018,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $10,285,703.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,392,308 shares of company stock worth $31,654,249 in the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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