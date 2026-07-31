49,028 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.79.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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