49,100 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. $AME Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,100 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,081,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in AMETEK by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3,051.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,341 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE AME opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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