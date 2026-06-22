49,478 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,478 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,145 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 116,699 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 195,791 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,150 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 over the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here