49,490 Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Oklo makes up about 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 66.7% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oklo Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,592,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,668. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.14. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKLO. Bank of America started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.81.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,008,942.40. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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