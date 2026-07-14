4,988 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,988 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Reuters: Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Yahoo Finance: Intel Deepens Its European Chip Push

Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet.

Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Barron's: Intel, AMD, Sandisk, and More Stocks That Explain Today's Market

Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also focused on concerns about Intel’s foundry execution, including questions about yields and how it will compete with stronger rivals such as SK Hynix and AMD in memory and data-center markets. Those worries are weighing on sentiment ahead of earnings. TipRanks: Intel Stock Sinks as Trump’s Involvement Emerges

Intel Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $518.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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