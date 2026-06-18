4D Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,403,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,173,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AEIS opened at $353.32 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.19 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $346.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $361.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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