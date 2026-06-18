4D Advisors LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000. Cohu makes up about 2.6% of 4D Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2,042.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Cohu and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.33.

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Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $125.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Cohu's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $479,719.89. Following the sale, the director owned 3,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,343.06. This trade represents a 74.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $608,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,103,217.28. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 90,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,016 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Further Reading

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