50,000 Shares in American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Purchased by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. American Public Education accounts for about 1.2% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of American Public Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in American Public Education by 84.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, SVP Tanya Joy Axenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,113,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,779,378.56. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,324.40. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,071 shares of company stock worth $20,753,569. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair set a $58.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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